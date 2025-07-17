ACB conducts raids at RTA check points

Hyderabad: Amid allegations of corruption in the various departments, the sleuths Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday conducted surprise checks at Road Transport Authority (RTA) Check Point at Pondurthi of Bhiknoor Mandal of Kamareddy District.

During the search operation, an unaccounted sum of Rs 16,000 was recovered from the possession of AMVI Sam Richardson, and Rs 9,000 from private agent G Shiva Kumar. A further amount of Rs 74,000 was found concealed within an office file folder.

According to ACB, it was observed that multiple drivers arriving at the RTA checkpoint were routinely offering cash payments to secure passage, suggesting the existence of a longstanding and organized system of extortion.

Upon verification, Rs 23,000 was recovered at the checkpoint at the time of inspection, with potential for further accrual as proceedings advance. Thus, an amount of Rs 52,000 which was unaccounted was seized. It was also noticed that the RTA officials had engaged five unauthorized private individuals to assist in checkpoint operations, four of whom were found on site.

The officials also noticed intentionally neglecting their duties, allowing agents to stop vehicles and collect illegal payments from drivers and vehicle owners. A detailed report will be sent to the Government, recommending necessary action against the concerned.

Meanwhile, a surprise check was conducted by the ACB, Warangal Range Unit at Government Tribal Welfare Ashrama High School & Hostel (Girls), Mahabubabad District.

The teams were assisted by Inspector Legal Metrology, Sanitary Inspector, Food Inspector and Auditor to check the quality, quantity of the food, sanitation conditions, strength particulars of the students, records of the hostels etc.

During the searches, the irregularities - including claims of excess attendance, improper maintenance of registers were noticed in the hostel. Report is being sent to the Government against the concerned officials for taking necessary action.

In another case, the ACB caught Veeravalli Kanakaratnam, Engineer in Chief, Panchayat Raj Department red-handed for demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000 for the transfer and posting of the complainant.

In case of demand of bribe by any public servant, the ACB requested to contact ACB at 1064 for taking action as per Law. The ACB, Telangana can also be contacted through social media - whatsapp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), X/formerly Twitter (@Telangana ACB), the name and details of the complaint/victim will be kept secret.