ACB gets cracking on probe into Formula e-racing scam

Hyderabad: With state Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari writing a letter after the Cabinet gave nod to go ahead in the probe of the Formula E racing scam, the investigating agency ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) started an exercise to summon BRS working president and former MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao for questioning.

The agency was gathering required evidence from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development and also seeking legal aid to ensure no hurdles in the probe once the ACB officials received permission from the Chief Secretary. “ACB Director General Vijay Kumar received letter from the Chief Secretary on Tuesday”, officials said. The head of the probing agency reportedly met some top government officials and held a series of meetings with MA&UD officials to seek clarifications on some issues with regard to the payment of Rs 55 crore to the e racing company without cabinet approval and also the finance department’s clearance.

Former MA&UD Minister Arvind Kumar and a few more officials would also be questioned as part of the probe. GreenCo, Mahendar racing and other partners would also likely receive notices from the government once the ACB resumed the probe against the role of KTR in the misuse of funds for car racing.

The probing agency already found that the then BRS government paid money to the agency without seeking the approval of the state Finance wing and also violated the RBI norms in the maintenance of public exchequer.