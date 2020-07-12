ACB raids Inspector Sankaraiah’s residence 

Ranga Reddy: New allegations are being limelighted in CI Sankaraiah's case that he is having properties worth more than Rs 30 crore.

The other allegations state that Sankaraiah has contacts and helped prime accused Rakesh Reddy and Shikha Chowdary in murder case of famous industrialist Chiguripati Jayaram, Allegations also states that Sankaraiah has helped many accused in previous cases.

Earlier on Friday, In a massive search operation, Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials raided the residence of Circle Inspector with the Telangana police, along with those of his family members and other suspected. Simultaneous searches were conducted at his two luxurious houses across Hyderabad and found out that his assets count Rs 4.62 crore approximately.

ACB found Rs 17.88 lakh cash, Rs 21.14 lakh worth gold and silver worth 81 thousand in his residence. His assets also include two luxurious houses which costs Rs 1.05 crore, 11 open plots and 41.03 acres of farming lands across Nizamabad and Ranga Reddy Districts that costs Rs 2.28 crore and a car which costs Rs 6.13 lakh.