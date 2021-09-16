Accused in Saidabad rape struck with remorse and ended life: Satyavati Rathod

The accused, Pallakonda Raju had struck with remorse and regretted his action and committed suicide, said minister Satyavati Rathod. She prayed for peace to the departed soul of the victim.



The minister said that she visited visited the family of the girl in Singareni colony of Saidabad on Thursday morning along with minister Mahmood Ali and assured help from the government.

It is known that Raju had committed suicide by jumping in front of the Konark express near the Station Ghanpur railway station. His body was found today morning on the railway tracks. The body was sent to MGM hospital in Warangal for post-mortem.

Women Commission chairman Sunitha Lakshma Reddy also responded to the death of the accused stating that the departed soul of the girl rested in peace with Raju's death. "Rape and murder incidents are despairing. Awareness programmes will be conducted among the girls," she said.