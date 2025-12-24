Actor Sivaji faces backlash over comments on women’s dressing

Hyderabad: ActorSivaji, who is currently navigating a busy phase in what he calls his “second innings,” found himself at the centre of a major controversy following the pre-release event of his upcoming film Dhandoraa.

Scheduled for a festive theatrical release on December 25, the film generated buzz for its content, but the spotlight quickly shifted after Sivaji’s comments on women’s dressing triggered strong backlash across social media and within the film industry.

Speaking on stage at the event held on Monday, Sivaji stated that a woman’s beauty lies in grace and dignity rather than in revealing clothes.

He suggested that traditional or well-covered attire reflects true beauty and claimed that while people may outwardly smile at actresses wearing revealing outfits, many silently question such choices.

He further added that women represent nature itself. These remarks were widely criticised as outdated, judgmental, and inappropriate, particularly coming from a public figure.

Singer Chinmayi was among the first to react, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to call out Sivaji for offering unsolicited opinions on women’s clothing.

She pointed out the hypocrisy of moral standards being imposed selectively on women, while men are rarely subjected to similar scrutiny.

Her response sparked extensive debate online, drawing support from many users. Actress Anasuya responded more subtly, sharing a post that read, “It’s my body, not yours,” which was widely interpreted as a reaction to Sivaji’s remarks.

Several social media users, including men, criticised Sivaji’s statements, questioning their relevance in a modern and evolving society.

Interestingly, those present on stage during the event appeared largely unresponsive while he spoke, with no visible endorsement or applause, possibly signalling discomfort or disagreement. Actor Manchu Manoj also weighed in with a strong statement, calling the policing of women’s clothing “outdated and unacceptable.”

Without directly naming Sivaji, Manoj emphasised that respect and accountability must begin with individual behaviour rather than shaming women.

He further stated that such remarks go against the spirit of Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantee equality, dignity, and personal liberty.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reacted sharply, posting a scathing comment that condemned moral policing and questioned Sivaji’s authority to comment on women’s choices.

Meanwhile, Navdeep, Sivaji’s co-star in Dhandoraa and someone, who was present at the event, publicly distanced himself from the remarks, writing that the statements made on stage were disrespectful and that he strongly disagreed with both the opinion and the language used.

Manchu Manoj later went a step further by offering an apology on behalf of senior actors whose remarks, he said, demean women, stressing that such views do not represent all men and should never be normalised.

Sivaji issues apology

Taking to X, Sivaji released a video message expressing regret over his statements made at the Dhandoraa pre-release event on Monday. Acknowledging the backlash, he said he should not have used “unparliamentary words” and clarified that his comments were not directed at all women.

Stating that his intention was never to demean anyone, Sivaji apologised for the hurt caused. “I sincerely apologise for my words,” he wrote, expressing remorse over the incident.