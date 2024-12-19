Live
- Advocates Protest Misleading Land Allocation for Jogulamba Gadwal District Court Complex
- Good Swimmer, Lifejacket On’: Brother of Missing Man Holds Hope After Mumbai Boat Accident
- TTD Invites Proposals for 'Tirumala Vision-2047' Development Plan
- Champions Trophy 2025 Venue Revealed: India, BCCI Face Setback After ICC 'Compromise' Decision
- Apple vs. Meta: Privacy vs. Interoperability Under the EU’s Digital Markets Act
- District Collector Urges Swift Completion of Pending Construction Projects
- KTR Faces Case Over Rs 45-Crore Payment for Formula E Race in Hyderabad
- HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Shops in Manikonda’s Alkapur Colony Amid Protests
- Why Dates Are a Winter Superfood: Top Health Benefits of Khajoor
- District Judge Ganta Kavitha Devi Conducts Surprise Inspection at Gadwal Government School
Just In
Additional Collector Emphasizes Timely Loan Targets for Women’s Self-Help Groups
In a review meeting held on Thursday at the Collectorate, Additional Collector for Local Organizations, Sanchit Gangwar, stressed the importance of achieving bank loan targets for women’s self-help groups under the Indira Mahila Shakti initiative.
Wanaparthy District: In a review meeting held on Thursday at the Collectorate, Additional Collector for Local Organizations, Sanchit Gangwar, stressed the importance of achieving bank loan targets for women’s self-help groups under the Indira Mahila Shakti initiative. The meeting was attended by APMs, CCs, and officials from the Rural Development Department.
Gangwar announced that 90 percent of the loan targets must be met by December 31. He also directed that individuals outside women’s groups be identified for the formation of new self-help groups. A stern warning was given to the Panagal Mandal APM, who will face suspension for not meeting timely loan targets, while show cause notices will be issued to the Gopalpet Mandal APM for similar reasons.
Additionally, the Additional Collector urged the Lead District Manager to address any banking issues hindering loan sanctions. District Rural Development Officer Umadevi and Lead Bank Manager Kaushal Kishore Pandey were among those present at the meeting.