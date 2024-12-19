  • Menu
Additional Collector Emphasizes Timely Loan Targets for Women’s Self-Help Groups

Additional Collector Emphasizes Timely Loan Targets for Women’s Self-Help Groups
Wanaparthy District: In a review meeting held on Thursday at the Collectorate, Additional Collector for Local Organizations, Sanchit Gangwar, stressed the importance of achieving bank loan targets for women’s self-help groups under the Indira Mahila Shakti initiative. The meeting was attended by APMs, CCs, and officials from the Rural Development Department.

Gangwar announced that 90 percent of the loan targets must be met by December 31. He also directed that individuals outside women’s groups be identified for the formation of new self-help groups. A stern warning was given to the Panagal Mandal APM, who will face suspension for not meeting timely loan targets, while show cause notices will be issued to the Gopalpet Mandal APM for similar reasons.

Additionally, the Additional Collector urged the Lead District Manager to address any banking issues hindering loan sanctions. District Rural Development Officer Umadevi and Lead Bank Manager Kaushal Kishore Pandey were among those present at the meeting.

