Additional DC paid tributes to Kavi Kaloji
The additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar has paid their tributes to The the great Telangana Poet (Praja Kavi )Kaloji in the IDOC on the occasion of Kaloji's 109th birth anniversary.
The additional collector said that it was a great privilege to celebrate Kaloji Narayan Rao's birth anniversary who was legendary poet and inspired the Telangana people to participate in the first fase Telangana
movement by writing the poems in Telangana slang hence the Telangana state government has decided to celebrate his birthday as the Telangana language Day.
As he said that there is no need of weapons to win the war ,some people can win with the help of their powerful words sharper than the sword .So every one must take inspiration of his life.
The district public relations officer Chennamma,AO Bhadrappa, Srinivasulu,Raghu,Sekhar ,Shafi and others were participated in the morning.