Addl Collectors entrusted with improving quality of govt schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday issued guidelines for enhancing the quality of education, infrastructure, and overall functioning of Government Residential Schools, Gurukuls, KGBVs, Residential Schools for girls, all government Schools, and hostels, and the responsibility was entrusted to Additional Collectors (local bodies) in their respective districts.

As per the guidelines, regular monitoring of all Government Residential Schools, Gurukuls, KGBVs, schools, and hostels should be conducted. Along with this infrastructure and facilities, academic standards, procurement of provisions, and compliance with common diet standards will be monitored. The Additional Collectors (local bodies) shall stay at least one night every fortnight at hostels or residential schools, and special focus will be given to remote and underserved locations.

The Additional Collector shall submit a monthly progress report to the District Collector and to the respective departments overseeing these residential schools and hostels. For the effective implementation of these arrangements, the District Collectors will conduct monthly review meetings with the Additional Collector (local bodies), the relevant district officials, the heads of institutions of Residential Schools, Gurukuls, and hostels.