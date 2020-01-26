Adilabad: 71st Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour

Adilabad: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated in a grand manner in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Komaram Bheem-Asifabad districts on Sunday. National flag flying on government and private offices, educational institutions, junctions, rallies, sweets distribution, felicitation of freedom fighters, officials, social service volunteers and such other programmes marked the occasion.

District Collector D Divya had unfurled the national flag at police parade grounds in Adilabad and said that the two phases Palle Pragathi programme were successfully carried out with the participation of people. During this programme, greenery was developed, nurseries were established, streetlights arranged, graveyards and dumping yards set up, and door-to-door garbage collection started.

She further said that crop bio-diversity conference committees had been set up in 468 gram panchayats and avenue plantation was taken up. 65,000 tree guards have been supplied to protect the saplings that were planted during Haritha Haram drive. She called upon the villagers to keep their villages clean and neat. She congratulated the district administration and volunteers for conducting the municipal elections peacefully.

Under Mission Bhagiratha scheme, safe drinking water will be provided soon to 1,226 villages in the district. As part of this programme, underground pipeline works, household tap connections, overhead water tanks with an estimation cost of Rs 334 crores will be constructed. So far, 942 tanks were constructed and underground pipeline works for a stretch of 1,854 km was laid. Tap connections were given to 1,49,146 houses and safe drinking water will be provided before March 31.

1,12,896 pattadar passbooks were issued to the eligible beneficiaries after verifying the land records and Part-B land problems were solved. Mistakes that took place in the first phase were corrected and the reprinted passbooks were issued to 24,449 beneficiaries.

Under Rythu Bandhu scheme, Rs 190 crore has been distributed to 1,05,280 farmers during kharif season. Under Rythu Bima, 1,27,353 farmers were identified and Rs 8.85 crore was paid to the families of 177 farmers, who died with various reasons. Chenaka Korata project, which is under construction on Penganga river, is in progress with an estimation cost of Rs 1,596 crores. Once the project is completed, water will be supplied to 51,000 acres for irrigation and drinking water also will be supplied.

Under Mission Kakatiya, 214 tanks were restored and water supplied to 31,656 acres. 84 check dams with an estimation cost of Rs 283 crore were sanctioned for tribal areas and works will commence soon.

Under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes, so far Rs 118 crore was distributed to 14,698 poor families in the district. Under land purchasing scheme, 4,097 acres was purchased with Rs 17,615 lakhs and distributed to 1,554 families. Under self-employment scheme, Rs 40 crore sanctioned to help 3,205 beneficiaries. Under BC Corporation, so far Rs 11.11 crore was distributed among 2,222 beneficiaries.

six Gurukul Schools were established to provide education to minority girls in the district and 1800 students are studying in the schools. Post-metric and pre-metric schools and hostels were constructed with an estimation cost of Rs 2.10 crore.

Under tribal welfare, 35,447 students are studying in tribal primary schools, 54 Ashram Schools, 27 Gurukul Schools, pre-metric, post-metric scholarships of about Rs 730 lakh are being given to 6,031 students.

To support and develop the fisherman families, the fisheries department had released one crore fish seedlings in 157 tanks with 100 per cent subsidy in the district. Asara pension are giving to 68,553 elderly people in the district, Collector Divya explained.