Adoption of modern technology helped Karimnagar Municipal Corporation bag Safai Mitra award

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) has been presented with 'Safai Mitra' national award in recognition for the best performance in cleaning septic tanks and better sanitation practices. The award will be presented to the corporation at a ceremony in Delhi on November 20.



More than 98 municipalities in the country competed as part of 'Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge. The KMC has adopted modern technology in geo-tagging and cleaning septic tanks in the city in completely mechanical way without human involvement has earned national level recognition for its efforts.

According to Mayor Sunil Rao, as part of the challenge the best performing cities and towns based on the actions taken by the respective municipalities for mechanised cleaning of septic tanks would be recognised and provide them with cash incentives.

Municipalities were divided into three categories based on population over 10 lakhs, less than 10 lakhs and less than 8 lakhs, for competition. The winner will get Rs 8 crore, second winner Rs 4 crore and the third winner will get Rs 2.50 crore as prize money.

Karimnagar, which has a population of less than three lakh, was shortlisted for the award. Special meetings have been arranged with septic tank cleaners in the city and instructed them to dump the waste in STP plant itself without dumping it anywhere, Commissioner Y Sunil Rao told The Hans India.

"We had a definite plan for the Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge. Measures were taken for the maintenance of septic tank cleaning machines. People were told to clean septic tanks every three years and septic tanks in the city were geo-tagged. We have allocated a tollfree number 14420 and campaigned extensively," he added.

He said that this was made possible by the cooperation of the people of the city. 'We worked according to the rules in 'Safai Mitra' competition undertaken by the Centre,' Mayor Sunil Rao said.