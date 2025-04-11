Advanced CT Scan Facility Inaugurated at Gadwal District Hospital to Provide Affordable, Quality Diagnostic Services

Gadwal: In a major step towards strengthening public healthcare infrastructure in Jogulamba Gadwal district, District Collector B.Y.M. Santosh announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art CT Scan facility at the District Government General Hospital. The facility, worth Rs. 2.5 crore, was inaugurated on Friday by Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, along with the District Collector.

The inauguration took place at the Radiology Lab of the Government General Hospital in the district headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Santosh said that the government is constantly striving to provide high-quality medical services to the public, and the installation of this advanced Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan machine will enable accurate and prompt diagnosis for patients visiting the hospital. He emphasized that the new technology can detect even the most subtle medical anomalies, making it a vital tool for early and effective treatment.

He added that patients earlier had to travel to other towns for CT scans, which caused delays and additional expenses. With this facility now available locally, people can save both time and money, especially benefiting the poor and middle-class families. He urged the public to make full use of this advanced diagnostic service and reiterated that doctors in all departments must perform their responsibilities efficiently to ensure the best healthcare is delivered without compromise.

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, speaking at the event, highlighted the state government's commitment to providing corporate-level medical services to the poor. He noted that the installation of such sophisticated diagnostic equipment, typically found only in super-specialty hospitals, marks a significant step in strengthening public healthcare in the district. The MLA emphasized that local access to CT scan services will reduce financial burden and travel hassle for patients, while ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment.

Also present at the event were Kurva Hanumanthu, Chairman of the Gadwal Market Yard, Indira, the Hospital Superintendent, hospital staff, local public representatives, and community members.

The CT scan facility is expected to play a crucial role in improving health services in Gadwal, aligning with the government’s vision of making quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all.