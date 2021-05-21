After CM KCR, Ministers make beeline to Covid hospitals

Hyderabad: Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's visit to the Gandhi Hospital and interaction with the patients enquiring them about the treatment, several of his cabinet colleagues and TRS leaders visited the hospitals providing Covid treatment in districts and comforted the patients.

The Chief Minister had visited the Gandhi Hospital for the first time on Wednesday. Following his efforts, the Ministers also visited hospitals providing Covid treatment in the district.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao visited Siddipet District Medical College and General Hospital where the Covid treatment was being provided. He enquired with the patients about the treatment and the food being provided to them. "Nothing will happen to you, I am with you… be strong. I was also affected by Corona and recovered, you will also come out victorious," said Harish Rao to the patients while interacting with about 20 of them in the ICU.

Of late, the TRS leaders have been at the receiving end with the opposition party leaders targeting them for not instilling confidence among Covid patients. Following the criticism, several TRS leaders were seen visiting the hospitals.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday made a surprise visit to the area hospital in Kamareddy. He enquired about the treatment being provided to Covid patients.

"I am your Minister Prashanth Reddy, Chief Minister KCR has sent me to know about your health. You will be alright; be strong, we will ensure you have all the facilities, no need to panic," said Prashanth Reddy talking to the patients in ICU.

Ahead of Chief Minister's visit to Warangal on Friday, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Thursday visited MGM Hospital in the district and took stock of the facilities and also interacted with the patients. Similarly, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil on Thursday donated 30 oxygen concentrators to the people of Kamareddy district. Each of the five liter capacity concentrators costs over Rs 50,000. These machines were handed over to the district medical and health officials. He also donated 10 ambulances worth Rs 16.8 lakh to the district hospitals from MPLADS funds.