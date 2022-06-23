Agri Minister distributes CMRF cheques to beneficiaries

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy handed over the Letter of Consent for Rs 2 lakhs from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, to two persons suffering from illness one each from Pebbair and Wanaparthy mandals on Wednesday.

As part of the health benefits from the CMRF, Sawaigudem Prabhudas from Wanaparthy city and another person named Alivelamma of Tomalapalli from Pebbair mandal who was suffering from illness for a long time and facing financial crisis to meet the health expenses received and LOC of one lakh each by the hands of the Agriculture Minister at his resident.

While speaking on the occasion, the Agriculture Minister said that unlike the other previous governments under the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the State government under TRS rule is giving highest priority to the health of the people and assisting each and every poor and those in distress in the hour of their need.