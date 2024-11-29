Agri Minister Tummala inaugurates farmers’ meet

Wanaparthy: A state-wide Farmers’ Festival is being organised at the Mahabubnagar district headquarters as part of the Praja Palana Vijayotsavam (Public Governance Success Celebrations). Ahead of the event, a Farmers’ Conference was held on Thursday. The event saw participation from Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, State In-Charge Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, District Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, and Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy.

On this occasion, the MLA inaugurated various company stalls by cutting the ribbon. Speaking at the event, the MLA mentioned that the stalls set up by different companies at this Farmers’ Conference would provide valuable encouragement and support to farmers, women’s group members, unemployed youth, and those looking to establish small-scale industries.

He urged interested individuals to visit the stalls and register their details. The programme was attended by MLAs from all constituencies in the combined Mahabubnagar district, officials, representatives of various companies, bank officers, Congress Party workers and leaders, and public representatives from across the Palamuru region.