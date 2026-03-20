Agri-Startup funding boost as SIDBI partners with a-IDEA

The SIDBI Seed Fund Programme at a-IDEA has been launched to support startups incubated at the Association for Innovation Development of Entrepreneurship in Agriculture. As the incubator at ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (ICAR-NAARM), a-IDEA has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to strengthen seed equity support for agri-startups.

The agreement was formally signed on Thursday by Gopal Lal, President of a-IDEA, and Arijit Dutt, General Manager of SIDBI, in the presence of Ranjit Kumar, CEO of a-IDEA. This collaboration aims to enhance financial support, mentoring, and enterprise development services, offering seed funding to enable startups to scale operations effectively through structured institutional support.

Parallel to this development, India’s mineral sector has achieved a historic milestone in the financial year 2025–26 with the successful auction of 200 mineral blocks, the highest ever in a single year. A Union Ministry of Mines communiqué on Thursday stated that out of these, 123 are Mining Lease blocks and 77 are Composite Licence blocks.

Gujarat led with 32 blocks, followed by Rajasthan with 30 and Tamil Nadu with 22. Notably, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand entered the auction framework for the first time. The auctions covered various minerals, including 76 limestone and 40 iron ore blocks, alongside 22 critical mineral blocks essential for strategic resource security.

However, the agricultural sector faces immediate challenges as Telangana Rythu Sangam leaders Pothineni Sudarshan Rao and T Sagar demanded compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre for farmers hit by unseasonal rains and hailstorms. The association reported severe damage to vegetable, maize, paddy, cotton, and chilli crops across the state over the past three days.

In Vikarabad district alone, 217 goats perished, while one person died due to lightning in Wanaparthy. Extensive losses were reported in Mancherial, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mahabubnagar, where mango and watermelon crops were heavily impacted. The Rythu Sangam has urged authorities to conduct comprehensive inspections and provide immediate relief to the affected farming community.

This mix of industrial progress and rural distress highlights the dual challenges facing the regional economy as the government balances long-term resource planning with urgent disaster management requirements for the state's primary producers.