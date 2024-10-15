Live
Agriculture College Students Raise Awareness on Soil Testing
Nagar Kurnool : On the second day of the NSS special camp, students from Professor Jayashankar Agricultural College, Palem, actively participated in raising awareness among the villagers of Thoodukurthi about soil testing. The students explained the importance of soil testing and provided safety tips for pesticide spraying.
NSS Program Officer Eetela Satyanarayana emphasized that every farmer should conduct soil tests every two years to determine the nutrient content in the soil. Based on the results, farmers can apply appropriate organic fertilizers. He also encouraged farmers to collect soil samples during non-crop seasons and send them to the Palem Agricultural College for testing.
Additionally, the students educated the villagers on safety measures to be taken while spraying pesticides. The second day concluded with a “Swachh Bharat” cleanliness drive in the village.