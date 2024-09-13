Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao Visits Jogulamba Temple Along with Dr. SA Sampath Kumar

Gadwal : During his visit to Alampur for the Agricultural Market Committee oath-taking ceremony, Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, accompanied by AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, visited the Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy and Jogulamba Ammavari temples to offer prayers.





Along with the ministers, District Collector Santosh Kumar, SP Thota Srinivas, RDOs, temple EO Konkal Nageswara Rao, and several Alampur Congress leaders were also present for the darshan and prayers at the sacred temple.

