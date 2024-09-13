  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao Visits Jogulamba Temple Along with Dr. SA Sampath Kumar

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao Visits Jogulamba Temple Along with Dr. SA Sampath Kumar
x
Highlights

Gadwal : During his visit to Alampur for the Agricultural Market Committee oath-taking ceremony, Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao,...

Gadwal : During his visit to Alampur for the Agricultural Market Committee oath-taking ceremony, Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, accompanied by AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, visited the Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy and Jogulamba Ammavari temples to offer prayers.


Along with the ministers, District Collector Santosh Kumar, SP Thota Srinivas, RDOs, temple EO Konkal Nageswara Rao, and several Alampur Congress leaders were also present for the darshan and prayers at the sacred temple.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick