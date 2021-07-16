Ahead of Chalo Raj Bhavan, police tightens security at Raj Bhavan

Ahead of the Congress party's 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest, the police tightened up security from Indira Park to Raj Bhavan. The police are also arresting the Congress leaders to prevent them taking part in the protest.

On the other hand, Congress party leaders are turning up at Indira Park to participate in the protest.



TPCC chief Revanth Reddy called for the protest in the wake of hike in petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder prices. Revanth said that the party leaders will take out a rally from Indira Park to Raj Bhavan. The police who denied permission for the rally has launched the arrests of Congress leaders.