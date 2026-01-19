Ahead of Feb 1, citizens seek people-centric budget

Hyderabad: Asthe Union Budget is set to be presented on February 1, public discussions and expectations are steadily growing, with citizens hoping for measures that directly address everyday challenges. With a few days still left for the budget announcement, people from different sections of society are voicing their opinions on what they want the Centre to prioritise this year.

Education has emerged as a major concern, especially for parents. Gumpenla Srawani said that taxes related to children’s education should be reduced to ease the financial burden on families. She also stressed the need for equal treatment in employment opportunities.

“In job postings, there should be no mention of upper caste or lower caste. Everyone should be treated equally and given opportunities based on merit,” she said, expressing hope that the budget would reflect a more inclusive approach.

Rising prices of daily essentials are another key issue worrying the middle class. Kandarapu Saishivani said that grocery prices should be brought down to affordable and reasonable levels. “If prices are kept at a medium range, middle class families can buy necessities without hesitation. Controlling the cost of essential items should be a priority,” she added.

Healthcare support, particularly for children with special needs, is also among the expectations from the upcoming budget. Medida Micomi said that treatment costs for children who are deaf or blind should be made more affordable. “The government should reduce taxes related to medical treatment for such children so families do not suffer financially while seeking proper care,” she said.

Echoing broader concerns,N Nagender said the public generally expects the Union Budget to provide relief from inflation and reduce the tax burden on the middle class. “People are hoping for practical steps that can improve their day to day lives, especially at a time when expenses continue to rise,” he said.

However, some citizens also expressed skepticism over the impact of past budgets. Talla Dheeraj said that every year the Central Government presents a budget, but it largely focuses on imposing taxes. “In many ways, it feels like money is taken from people without visible results. It becomes a burden on hard earning citizens,” he said.

He further pointed out that despite paying taxes, problems like poor roads and substandard infrastructure continue to persist. “Government officials are also underpaid, and overall development still falls short,” he remarked.

As the Union Budget date approaches, these public opinions reflect a strong demand for people centric policies focusing on education, affordability, healthcare, equality, and tangible development outcomes. With several days still remaining before February 1, citizens continue to watch closely, hoping the budget will address these concerns and provide meaningful relief.