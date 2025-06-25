AICC Leaders Visit Sri Jogulamba Temple on Amavasya; Participate in Chandi Homam with Devotees

Gadwal: On the occasion of Amavasya, a significant spiritual event was observed at the revered Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple in Alampur, Jogulamba Gadwal district. As part of the sacred observances, a Chandi Homam was conducted at the temple premises, drawing participation from 220 devotees.

Among the notable attendees were prominent leaders from the Indian National Congress (INC). AICC Secretary and Telangana In-charge Mr. Viswanath, accompanied by AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, paid a solemn visit to the temple and offered prayers to the deities. The leaders were joined by Telangana Finance Corporation Chairman Mr. Deepak John and District Observer Mr. Venkatesh, who also took part in the spiritual proceedings.

The Chandi Homam, a powerful Vedic ritual dedicated to Goddess Durga (Chandi), is traditionally performed to invoke divine blessings, seek protection from negative influences, and ensure prosperity and peace. Held on the auspicious new moon day (Amavasya), the ritual witnessed enthusiastic participation from the devotees, temple priests, and spiritual seekers.

The leaders also interacted with devotees and temple authorities, emphasizing the importance of preserving Telangana’s spiritual heritage and supporting temple development initiatives. Speaking on the occasion, former MLA Sampath Kumar expressed deep reverence for the temple's historical and spiritual significance and pledged to support its continued growth and preservation.

The presence of key political figures at the event added a distinct prominence, blending devotion with public engagement, and underlining the cultural importance of the Sri Jogulamba temple, which is one of the Astha Dasha Shakti Peethas of Goddess Shakti.

Temple authorities thanked the visiting dignitaries and devotees for their participation and concluded the day’s rituals with traditional offerings and blessings.