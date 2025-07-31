Live
AICTE Grants Extension to Muffakham Jah College for 2025–26; Student Admissions in Full Swing
Hyderabad: In a significant development, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has officially granted an extension of approval to Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) for the academic year 2025–2026.
Recognized as one of the premier engineering institutions in the region, MJCET continues to uphold its reputation for academic excellence and quality technical education. The AICTE's approval reinforces the institution’s compliance with national standards in infrastructure, faculty, and student welfare.
Meanwhile, the admission process is in full swing at the campus. A large number of students are arriving daily to complete their reporting procedures. The vibrant atmosphere and growing turnout reflect the trust and popularity the college enjoys among aspiring engineers.
The accompanying photograph captures a glimpse of the bustling scene, with scores of students and guardians seen at the campus premises, marking the beginning of yet another promising academic journey.