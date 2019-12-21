AICTE tells institutions not to make profit out of prospectus

Hyderabad: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has made it clear to all the technical educational institutions that the prospectus of the college is not meant for making a profit.

It may be mentioned here that the AICTE has come up with the All India Council for Technical Education (Redressal of Grievance of Students) Regulations-2019 in place of earlier rules. The new rules have been notified following several complaints against the technical educational institutions.

Asking to comply with the new regulations or face action, the apex technical education regulator said that every institution shall fix the price of each printed copy of the prospectus.

The cost shall not be more than the reasonable cost of its publication and distribution. "No institution shall make a profit out of the publication, distribution or sale of prospectus," the AICTE stated.

The new regulations would come into force from the academic year 2020-2021. Accordingly, every technical institution has to publish and upload its prospectus on its website at least sixty days before the date of the commencement of the admissions to any courses or programmes.

The new rules make mandatory on the part of the technical institution to provide details of various programmes and courses offered along with the broad outlines of the syllabus. Further, the prospectus should also include teaching hours, practical session and other assignments.

Besides, the colleges should specify the number of seats approved for admission by the appropriate authority and the eligibility conditions, the process of selection and the fee prescribed for the admission test.

Also, each component of the fee, deposits and other charges payable by the students are to be given separately against each course and terms and conditions of the payments to be made.

In addition, the students should also be told the percentage of the tuition fee and other charges refundable in case a student admitted in the institution wish to withdraw from the college.

The time and manner within which the refund will be made. Details of the faculty and their educational qualifications, specifying if they are appointed as a regular faculty, visiting or guest faculty and their experience.

The college should also give information regarding physical and academic infrastructure and other facilities including hostel accommodation, library, hospital and industry wherein the practical training is to be imparted to the students and in particular the amenities accessible by students on being admitted to the intuitions.