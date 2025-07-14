Aid provided to displaced family of Srisailam project

Wanaparthy: DharaSingh, a BJP leader from Kollapur, extended financial aid of Rs 5,000 to the family of Raghavender Goud, a displaced person from the Srisailam project irrigation area in Pebbair mandal. Goud, who had been fighting for jobs under GO 98, recently died due to ill-health.

Singh said a legal battle is on for the unemployed displaced people of the project. The case has reached its final stage in the high court. He assured that they would stand by the displaced until they are provided jobs; he would support their struggle.

He criticised the past governments for their negligence and delay, stating that while regular jobs are now being provided in Andhra Pradesh as per GO issued during the united AP, the displaced people in Telangana have been neglected despite their efforts in achieving statehood. The displaced persons have demanded immediate justice and job appointments for all eligible persons under GOs 98 and 45.