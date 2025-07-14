Live
- SC objects to controversial social media post on PM Modi, RSS
- Kesoram Industries’ Q1 loss widens to Rs 99.3 crore, revenue drops 9.3 pc YoY
- PM Netanyahu slams Attorney General for charging top aide
- Aid provided to displaced family of Srisailam project
- India clocks surge in exports of hi-tech goods, digital services despite global volatility
- Assam: Critically endangered among 43 grassland bird species spotted in Kaziranga
- CM Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Ashok Gajapathi Raju on appointment as Goa Governor
- Ahmedabad: crackdown on Rs 100 crore Waqf land scam linked to Salim Jumma Khan
- Nagaland University Dean booked by CBI for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe from supplier
- South Korea: Unification minister nominee says North Korea is 'threat'
Aid provided to displaced family of Srisailam project
Wanaparthy: DharaSingh, a BJP leader from Kollapur, extended financial aid of Rs 5,000 to the family of Raghavender Goud, a displaced person from the...
Wanaparthy: DharaSingh, a BJP leader from Kollapur, extended financial aid of Rs 5,000 to the family of Raghavender Goud, a displaced person from the Srisailam project irrigation area in Pebbair mandal. Goud, who had been fighting for jobs under GO 98, recently died due to ill-health.
Singh said a legal battle is on for the unemployed displaced people of the project. The case has reached its final stage in the high court. He assured that they would stand by the displaced until they are provided jobs; he would support their struggle.
He criticised the past governments for their negligence and delay, stating that while regular jobs are now being provided in Andhra Pradesh as per GO issued during the united AP, the displaced people in Telangana have been neglected despite their efforts in achieving statehood. The displaced persons have demanded immediate justice and job appointments for all eligible persons under GOs 98 and 45.