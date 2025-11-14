Aija TPO Vara Prasad Trapped by ACB; Assistant Held Taking ₹75,000 Bribe.

Gadwal: In a major breakthrough against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday trapped Aija Municipality Town Planning Officer (TPO) Vara Prasad after his assistant—acting as in-charge at Adibatla—was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹75,000. The bribe was allegedly demanded for issuing building-related permissions and clearances.

According to ACB officials, the assistant was collecting the bribe under the direct instructions of TPO Vara Prasad, making this case yet another example of the widespread corruption plaguing the town planning department.

Officials seized incriminating evidence from the accused, and further investigation is underway to uncover additional irregularities.

Public Demand for Review of Past Works...

Local residents of Ayyur have demanded a complete review of all works approved or handled by Vara Prasad during his tenure. They allege that several building permissions were illegally sanctioned, bypassing norms and regulations.

Citizens are urging the authorities to:

Examine all construction approvals issued by the TPO

Identify irregularities and expose violations.

Cancel illegally granted building permissions.

Take strong action against those responsible.

Residents believe that only a thorough audit can reveal the full extent of misuse of power by the officials involved.

Corruption Network Thriving Across Departments

The arrest has once again highlighted the existence of “corruption sharks” operating boldly across various government departments. These officials, when caught, appear as offenders—but when they escape the law, they continue to behave like unquestioned lords in the system.

Locals express deep frustration, stating that corrupt officials flourish because they are protected and nurtured by middlemen, brokers, and politically influential individuals.

Corruption Seen as a Larger Threat Than Terrorism

Social activists argue that corruption poses a threat even greater than terrorism. While terrorism targets immediate security, corruption corrodes the nation's integrity, weakens institutions, and destroys public trust—gradually harming the country more severely.

Many describe corruption as a “cancer eating into society”, affecting governance, development, and everyday life.

Demand for Stronger Anti-Corruption Laws

There is growing public pressure on the government to:

Strengthen anti-corruption laws

Impose stricter punishment on bribe-seeking officials

Safeguard whistleblowers

Ensure transparency in administrative procedures

Experts stress that the legal system must be reinforced to eliminate loopholes exploited by corrupt officers.

Citizen Awareness is the Key

Activists emphasize that large-scale awareness campaigns are essential to educate citizens about their rights and responsibilities. People must be encouraged to report any bribe demand directly to ACB officials.

It is the responsibility of the elected representatives, chosen by the people, to protect public interest and help build a corruption-free administration.

The ACB operation against Town Planning Officer Vara Prasad and his assistant marks a significant step in the fight against corruption. As the investigation continues, public pressure is mounting for a comprehensive review of all past permissions and administrative decisions made under the TPO’s authority. Citizens hope that this incident will lead to stronger laws, greater accountability, and cleaner governance in the future.