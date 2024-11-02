AITUC celebrates foundation day

Gadwal: All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) district president B Anjaneyulu and former AISF leader, lecturer, and intellectual G Paresh Babu emphasised the need for workers to unite under the red flag to secure the rights of the labouring masses and challenge governments that favour capitalists. They called on all workers to rally against policies that serve the interests of the wealthy, asserting that only a workers’ government can guarantee a prosperous future for laborers. AITUC celebrated its 105th foundation day here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjaneyulu highlighted AITUC’s critical role in the independence struggle and praised its illustrious history. He reminded the attendees of the esteemed leaders who guided AITUC, including Lala Lajpat Rai, Jawaharlal Nehru, VV Giri, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sarojini Devi, Bhagat Singh, and Dange, among others. Since its inception in Bombay on October 31, 1920, AITUC had achieved significant welfare measures and legal protections for laborers, now reaching 105 years of determined advocacy, he said.

Anjaneyulu criticised the Modi government for consolidating 29 labour laws into four labour codes, alleging that these reforms stripped workers of their hard-won rights while favouring capitalist interests. With 104 years of experience representing labour issues across sectors, AITUC continues to stand in solidarity with workers, pledging to pursue relentless future struggles for labour rights. Anjaneyulu urged workers to support AITUC’s advocacy and join its campaign for justice.