Ajay Devgn, Reliance to sign deals at Global Summit

Hyderabad: Famous Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, along with Reliance and Foodlink F&B companies, are set to enter agreements with the State government at the Global Summit to be held on 8 and 9 December in the Future City.

Top sources said that Ajay Devgn was keen to set up a Film City in Hyderabad. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had already met with the Bollywood actor recently in New Delhi and held talks on the prospects of investments in the film industry in Hyderabad.

Reliance Group is also showing interest in investing in Telangana. Reliance is mulling establishing a Vantara Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Center and a Wildlife Conservatory in the city. The company also came forward to set up a night safari. Once this project is established, officials said that the tourism potential in Telangana would be increased many-fold. Foodlink F&B Holdings Company will also sign an agreement to build three hotels in Future City at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore.