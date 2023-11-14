Akbar Owaisi calls Revanth ‘RSS ka Tillu’

Claims AIMIM has been involved in raft of development activities and projects in the segment



Hyderabad: Taking a jibe on Congress president Revanth Reddy, the young Owaisi and candidate from Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency Akbaruddin Owaisi called Revanth ‘RSS ka Tillu’.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader and candidate Akbaruddin Owaisi conducted Paidal Daura in Chandrayangutta on Monday. As a part of the election campaign, he holds Paidal Daura in various areas of Chandrayangutta. He was going door-to-door meeting people, and urging them to vote for Majlis, saying, 'Patang ko vote do'.

In a gathering, Akbar asked the Congress president to come and visit Old City. He challenged him to come with his other RSS ‘Tillu’ from Ring Road and enter his segment. After entering, he said, “You will find Owaisi education campuses at Bandlaguda, Salalah (Barkas), Phool Bagh (Hafez Baba Nagar), Omer Colony, Baba Nagar, and Jamal Colony. Then come to Owaisi Hospital and Owaisi Health Centre at Salam Chowk and take medical tests and KG to PG campus in Murad Mahal, Nasheman Nagar, Moghalpura, and then Asra Hospital.

After visiting the entire Owaisi education campuses and medical centres he will provide Dum-ki-Biryani for all his RSS Tillus. Everyone will appreciate this effort, but RSS will never support this”.

Later, he listed out the scam of Congress including 4G, 2G, and several others.

He said “No one came to Chandrayangutta, everyone fears me. I have been holding a mike and addressing jalsa since I was 14 and now I am in my 50’s.” Akbar asked the minorities to call Revanth Reddy ‘RSS ka Tillu’.

Akbaruddin Owaisi claimed that AIMIM has been involved in a raft of development activities and projects in the segment. He said he was confident of winning the Chandrayangutta seat by a huge majority. The seat has been a stronghold of the AIMIM, with the party winning from this segment since 1999, the last five Assembly elections.