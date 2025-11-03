Live
Alagu Varshini Urges Effective Implementation of Aspirational Blocks Programme in Gattu Mandal
Gadwal: The District Nodal Officer for the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) and Deputy Secretary of the Union Ministry of Rural Development, Alagu Varshini, has called upon district officials to ensure the successful implementation of the Aspirational Blocks Programme being carried out in Gattu Mandal of the district.
As part of the initiative being implemented under the supervision of NITI Aayog, Gattu Mandal was selected as an Aspirational Block. On Monday, Officer Alagu Varshini visited the mandal and reviewed the progress of various developmental activities.
During a review meeting held at the Social Welfare Hostel conference hall in Gattu, attended by officials from multiple departments, she emphasized that the programme aims to achieve notable progress in key sectors such as education, health, nutrition, basic infrastructure, and agriculture.
She stated that the ABP consists of 39 key performance indicators (KPIs), and instructed all district-level and departmental officials to submit detailed reports on the progress achieved in each indicator.
Later, the officer visited the Anganwadi Centre at Nallagattu Thanda, where she thoroughly inspected the records and registers related to the centre’s functioning. She directed officials to increase Aadhaar enrolment and ensure proper distribution of nutritional food to the beneficiaries. She also interacted with several children and pregnant women during her visit.
The review and inspection programme was attended by District In-charge Education Officer Vijayalakshmi, Handloom and Textile Officer Govindayya, Tahsildar Vijay Kumar, MPDO Chennayya, and other mandal-level officials.