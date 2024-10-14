Alai Balai binds Telanganites

Hyderabad: Alai Balai, conceptulalised by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya about 19 years ago as an apolitical forum to bring people from varied backgrounds on a common platform, proved to be a glittering event in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Apart from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Governors from five states -- Telangana Governor Vishnu Dev Verma, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar and Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade, Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, Andhra Pradesh Minister Satya Kumar, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, several former governors attended the annual cultural event.

Addressing the galaxy of leaders, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy turned nostalgic. He said 'Alai Balai' has a unique place in the annual calendar of events in Telangana with leaders from across the political spectrum, including those with divergent views, attending the event and exchanging greetings.

Revanth said Dattatraya is equally respected by all political parties. Alai Balai had become an inspiration to spread Telangana culture and had played a key role in the formation of the political JAC- when the realisation of separate Telangana state was getting delayed."

Revanth said during the Telangana statehood agitation from RSS to RSU, Communists to Congress, common man and leaders from all walks of life had joined hands for the cause of statehood. The CM said for the people of Telangana Dasara is the biggest festival. Dasara reminds people about "Palapitta" and 'Jammi Chettu". During this festival, people used to present Jammi to the elders and families celebrating the festivities together." Similarly, Alai-Balai reminds one of Dattatraya, who had brought a similar spirit to bring people together irrespective of their profession.

He said that his government and senior state Congress leaders had joined the programme to stress that it is the responsibility of all of us to preserve and promote the culture and traditions of Telangana. Later, the guests were treated to traditional Telangana cuisine during lunch. He appreciated the initiative of Dattatreya's daughter Vijaya Lakshmi, who is the chairperson of Alai Balai Foundation and was showing keen interest in taking forward the programme conceived by her father.