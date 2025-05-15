Alampur MLA Vijayaudu Distributes Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, and CMRF Cheques to Beneficiaries

Gadwal: Undavelli, Alampur Mandal – In a commendable effort to support underprivileged families, Alampur MLA Shri Vijayaudu conducted a cheque distribution program at the MLA Camp Office located at Alampur Crossroads, Undavelli Mandal. The event was held to distribute financial assistance under the Telangana government's flagship welfare schemes — Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Attending as the chief guest, MLA Vijayaudu personally handed over the cheques to eligible beneficiaries. He reiterated the government's commitment to uplifting economically disadvantaged families and empowering women through financial support for marriages. Speaking at the event, the MLA stated that the Telangana government provides Rs. 1,00,116 as financial aid under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes to help families with the marriage expenses of daughters from poor households.

He encouraged all beneficiaries to promptly deposit the cheques into their bank accounts and make optimal use of these schemes. He emphasized the need for public awareness so that every eligible person can benefit from such welfare initiatives.

In total, cheques worth over Rs. 70,08,120 were distributed to 70 beneficiaries under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes. Additionally, Rs. 25,88,500 was disbursed to 102 beneficiaries under the CMRF scheme, which supports individuals facing medical and emergency hardships.

The beneficiaries hailed from various mandals, including Alampur, Aiza, Undavelli, Itikyala, Manopad, Vaddepalli, Rajoli, and Erravalli. The event witnessed the participation of Tahsildars, revenue officials, and leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party from the respective mandals.