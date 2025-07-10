Alampur MLA Vijayudu Distributes 289 Kalyana Lakshmi & Shaadi Mubarak Cheques to Beneficiaries

Gadwal: As part of the state government’s welfare initiatives, Vijayufu MLA of Alampur Constituency, distributed a total of 289 cheques under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes to eligible beneficiaries from five mandals — Ayija, Itikyala, Erravalli, Rajoli, and Undavelli.

The cheque distribution event took place at the MLA camp office located at Alampur X Road, where the legislator personally handed over the financial aid cheques to the recipients. These schemes are aimed at supporting families from economically weaker sections in conducting marriage ceremonies for their daughters.

MLA Vows Commitment to Welfare and Development

Speaking at the event, MLA Vijayudu reiterated his unwavering commitment to the development of Alampur constituency. He assured the public that he would make every effort to ensure that all government schemes reach the poor and deserving sections of society.

“It is my responsibility to act as a bridge between the government and the people, ensuring that no eligible individual is left out of welfare programs,” the MLA stated.

The program witnessed the participation of several senior BRS party leaders, elected representatives, and grassroots-level workers from different mandals in the constituency.

C.M. Relief Fund Cheques Handed Over to Two Beneficiaries in Itikyala Mandal

In a separate humanitarian gesture on the same day, MLA Vijayudu handed over financial assistance cheques under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to two individuals from Udandapuram village of Itikyala Mandal:

Harijan Prakasham received a cheque of ₹15,000 to support medical or financial needs.

Harijan Shankaraiah received a cheque of ₹16,500 from the CMRF.

Both beneficiaries expressed gratitude towards the government and the MLA for the timely support. BRS party leaders and local representatives were also present during this occasions.

These initiatives reflect the continued efforts of the Telangana government and local leadership in addressing the financial challenges of marginalized communities, especially in rural areas. The schemes not only provide relief but also ensure social support for those in need.