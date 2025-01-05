Alampur MLA Vijayudu Urges Timely Completion of Nettempadu Project to Benefit Farmers

Gadwal: Alampur MLA Vijayudu inspected the progress of the Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Project's 99th, 100th, and 106th distributor canal works in Chagapuram, Shabad, Buddareddy pally, and Senaga pally villages. The MLA emphasized the need to provide irrigation water to farmers by the Kharif season. He instructed irrigation officials to complete the silt removal from the 106th distributor canal near Mallem Doddi village, install shutters for sluices, and construct the Tatikunta Link Canal to ensure water supply to the tail-end villages.

On Saturday, MLA Vijayudu, along with irrigation department officials, reviewed the ongoing works. He highlighted that completing the works on the 99th, 100th, and 106th distributor canals would bring 35,000 acres under irrigation, benefiting farmers in Aija, Itikyala, Vaddepally, and Manavapadu mandals. The MLA urged officials to expedite the package works to ensure water supply to the farmers

MLA Vijayudu was accompanied by irrigation department officials, farmers from various villages, and BRS leaders, including:

Former Temple Chairman Balakrishna Reddy,

Former ZPTC Member Hanumantha Reddy,

Vavilala Rangareddy,

Pullur Parameshwar Reddy

Former Sarpanches Sudarshan Reddy, Narender Reddy, and Venkataramulu from Chagapuram

Villagers Govardhan Reddy, Tippanna, Jayanna Goud, and Golla Kesanna.

The MLA assured farmers that all efforts would be made to complete the works promptly to ensure justice for the tail-end farmers of the project.