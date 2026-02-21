Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji performs puja at Vysyaraju Jewellers

Hyderabad: Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jiyar Swami visited the new showroom of Vysyaraju Jewellers at Dilsukhnagar and participated in the Jyoti Prajwalana and puja ceremony. The event commenced with traditional Vedic rituals, creating a spiritually vibrant atmosphere.

Swamiji lit the ceremonial lamp and emphasised the importance of ethical business practices, devotion and service to society. He blessed the management and staff, wishing them continued success and growth.

The management expressed gratitude for the divine blessings received on the occasion. Devotees, well-wishers and prominent members of society attended the ceremony.The grand opening of the showroom is scheduled to be held on February 22.