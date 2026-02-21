Hindi promotes unity, not imposition: Bandi



Agartala witnessed a significant cultural and linguistic gathering at the Joint Regional Rajbhasha Conference of North-Eastern and Northern Regions, held at the International Indoor Exhibition Centre. The event was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and several MPs.

Speaking at the conference, Bandi Sanjay Kumar emphasised that Hindi is not a replacement for any language but a medium to foster mutual understanding and cooperation among Indians. He described Hindi as a powerful tool of national unity, especially in a diverse country like India, where multiple languages and cultures coexist. He reiterated that the government’s vision is to make language a bridge, not a barrier.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Kumar noted that “special attention is being given to simplifying the language of governance so that it could be easily understood by the common people.”

The Rajbhasha Department has been actively working to strengthen administration through modern tools such as Hindi Shabd Sindhu and Bharati Bahubhasha Anuvad Sarathi, making governance more transparent and citizen-friendly.

He further stated that Hindi has gained global recognition, expanding its reach through education, media, cinema, and digital platforms, connecting millions worldwide. In multilingual states like Tripura, Hindi acts as a facilitator of dialogue and participation, while respecting and preserving all regional languages.

The conference expressed optimism that the discussions and shared experiences will provide new direction and enthusiasm for the implementation of Rajbhasha across India, reinforcing the spirit of “Unity in Diversity.”