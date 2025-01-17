Alert UGC takes punitive action against 3 varsities

Hyderabad: University Grants Commission (UGC), the country's apex higher education regulator on Thursday took punitive action against three universities for not complying with UGC PhD regulations.

According to the UGC, three universities, all from the state of Rajasthan, have been barred from admitting students into PhD courses for five years.

The universities banned from enrolling students into PhD courses are: OP JS University in Chru; Sunrise University in Alwar and Singhania University in Jhunjhunu.

The UGC said that a standing committee has been constituted to monitor whether the universities are following the procedure and awarding the PhD degrees as per its regulations. It said that one of the mandates of the standing committee is to suggest corrective measures and recommend action against the erring universities.

“On analysing, examining and evaluating the information submitted by the universities, the standing committee has found that three universities did not follow the provisions of the UGC PhD regulations and the academic norms for the award of PhD degrees”, the UGC said.

The universities were asked to explain the reasons for not complying with the regulations. However, the response received by the apex regulator of HEIs was found not satisfactory. The standing committee has recommended that the UGC may debar the three universities from enrolling PhD candidates for five years. The UGC asked prospective students and parents not to get admitted to the PhD programme offered by these three universities from now onwards.

Additionally, the PhD awarded by the university without the approval of the UGC is not recognised and not valid for pursuing higher education and employment.

Speaking to The Hans India, UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said that the universities should be committed to maintaining the highest standards in PhD programmes. “UGC will take appropriate action against institutions that fail to follow UGC's PhD regulations. The UGC is also in the process of checking the quality of PhD programmes in a few other universities. If they are found to violate the PhD regulations, action will be taken against them too. It is necessary to single out such erring institutions and prevent them from admitting PhD students. We should ensure that the integrity and global reputation of Indian higher education remains uncompromised”, he said.