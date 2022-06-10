All arrangements in place for KTR’s visit to Khammam

Khammam: Ahead of IT Minister and TRS working president's visit on Saturday, the Khammam city has turned pink, to launch several development works.

The district administration has made all arrangements for the KTR's visit while the police had made tight security arrangements. District Collector VP Gautham and Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier on Thursday made a ground inspection of the arrangements.

In this regard, the CP held a meeting with police officials on Friday instructed them to ensure that IT Minister's tour in Khammam goes off peacefully and smoothly. He made sector-wise allocation of duties and directed the police officials to see that there would be no traffic issues during the KTR's tour.

It is reported that KTR would address a Pattana Pragathi public meeting at Sardar Patel Stadium. A cable-stayed suspension bridge and musical fountain at Lakaram Tank Bund, City Library new KMC office, double-bedroom houses at KCR Towers, Telukalapalli and Bruhat Palle Vanam (SUDA Park) at Raghunathapalem were among the facilities that KTR along with Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar would inaugurate it.

The IT Minister would lay the foundation stone for a sewerage treatment plant at Prakash Nagar and inaugurate a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) at Danavaigudem. It is to be noted that KTR's proposed visit to Khammam in January and April months was deferred due to some reasons.

With the confirmation of the present visit of the Minister, the TRS ranks in the district eagerly waiting to welcome the working president. Khammam city has already turned pink with TRS party flags, buntings, banners, welcome arches and cutouts put up all over the city.