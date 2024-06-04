All arrangements in place for vote counting: DC Rajiv Gandhi Hanuman

Nizamabad: Returning Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanuman said that all arrangements have been completed for the counting of votes in the 7 assembly segments in Nizamabad Parliament constituency. Counting of votes will be conducted at CMC College in Nadipalli, Ditchpally mandal. He said that the last 2019 Parliament election counting was also done here. However, the Collector explained that while the votes cast in Korutla and Jagitya assembly constituencies were counted in Jagitya, this time the counting of all seven assembly constituencies under the Parliament segment will be done at one place in CMC.

On Tuesday, in the presence of election observers, the counting staff will conduct the third round of randomization at 5 am and staff will be allocated following that list. The staff has been prepared in every way so that the counting of votes can start at 8 am.

He said that training classes have already been conducted in several installments to create awareness on the vote counting process. The Collector explained that at each counting table flexi were arranged to give the details of the constituency, and armed measures were taken to avoid any mistakes and confusion.

He said that 7 counting halls have been set up for the 7 assembly segments within the parliamentary constituency and a special counting hall has also been set up for the counting of postal ballot votes. He said that 20 tables each have been set up for the counting of votes cast in Nizamabad Urban and Nizamabad Rural Assembly segments, while 18 tables have been set up for counting the votes of Bodhan, Armour, Balkonda, Korutla and Jagityala Assembly segments. Similarly, 10 tables have been set up for the counting of postal ballot votes.