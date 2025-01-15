  • Menu
All Entrance Exam Dates Finalized in Telangana

Highlights

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the schedule for various state-level entrance exams for the upcoming academic year

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the schedule for various state-level entrance exams for the upcoming academic year. The examinations will be held between April and June, catering to students aspiring to join diverse courses across agriculture, engineering, pharmacy, law, and management streams.

Exam Schedule:

EAPCET (Agriculture & Pharmacy): April 29 and 30

EAPCET (Engineering): May 2 to 5

ECET: May 12

EdCET: June 1

LAWCET & PGLCET: June 6

ICET: June 8 and 9

PGECET: June 16 to 19

The announcement provides clarity for students preparing for these competitive exams, allowing them to focus on their studies and devise effective preparation strategies. Detailed notifications regarding registration, hall tickets, and exam centers will be issued soon on the official TSCHE website.

Students are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates and adhere to the guidelines provided for a smooth examination process.

