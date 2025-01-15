Live
- SpaceX Launches Lunar Landers for Moon Mission in 2025
- Meta Apologizes for Zuckerberg’s Remarks on India’s Elections
- Farmers, Landowners Intensify Opposition to Udupi-Kasargod Power Project To meet CM on 17 Jan
- Why Young Indians Are Quietly Locking in Term Insurance Early?
- Make Your New Year 2025 Travel Plans a Reality with Hero FinCorp’s Instant Personal Loan
- Debutant Hero Yogesh Kalle to Share Screen Space with Sunny Leone in ‘Trimukha’
- Preparations in Full Swing for ZP and TP Elections
- Hero Motocorp Advances Urban Mobility With The New Destini 125
- Fire Breaks Out at Cotton Market in Khammam
- Heavy Traffic on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Post Sankranti
Just In
All Entrance Exam Dates Finalized in Telangana
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the schedule for various state-level entrance exams for the upcoming academic year
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the schedule for various state-level entrance exams for the upcoming academic year. The examinations will be held between April and June, catering to students aspiring to join diverse courses across agriculture, engineering, pharmacy, law, and management streams.
Exam Schedule:
EAPCET (Agriculture & Pharmacy): April 29 and 30
EAPCET (Engineering): May 2 to 5
ECET: May 12
EdCET: June 1
LAWCET & PGLCET: June 6
ICET: June 8 and 9
PGECET: June 16 to 19
The announcement provides clarity for students preparing for these competitive exams, allowing them to focus on their studies and devise effective preparation strategies. Detailed notifications regarding registration, hall tickets, and exam centers will be issued soon on the official TSCHE website.
Students are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates and adhere to the guidelines provided for a smooth examination process.