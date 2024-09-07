Live
Just In
All-Party Committee Submits Memorandum to Sampath Kumar on Aiza Development Works.
On behalf of the Aiza All-Party Committee, former Alampur MLA and Alampur Congress Party in-charge, Sampath Kumar, was presented with a memorandum regarding the development works of Aiza at the Shanti Nagar camp office
Gadwal : On behalf of the Aiza All-Party Committee, former Alampur MLA and Alampur Congress Party in-charge, Sampath Kumar, was presented with a memorandum regarding the development works of Aiza at the Shanti Nagar camp office. Aiza is rapidly emerging as a key commercial hub, showing daily progress. The committee expressed hope that further initiatives would significantly contribute to the town's growth and prosperity.
The memorandum highlighted the following key development demands for Aiza:
Establishment of Aiza as a Revenue Division.
Sanctioning a Degree College for Aiza.
Establishment of a Court in Aiza.
Setting up a Registration Office in Aiza.
Establishment of a Fire Station in Aiza.
Several members participated in the delegation, including Chakali Anjaneyulu, Dandora Anjaneyulu, Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Prakash Goud, Rangu Maddileti, Tagore Krishna, Jagapati Reddy, Dr. Taher, Timmappa, Hanumanthu, Yankan, and Toka Naganna..