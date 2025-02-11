All sections of society should exercise the rights provided by the Constitution, MR Sunitha District Chief Justice

Wanaparthy: District Chief Justice M. Sunitha said that all sections of society should exercise the rights provided by the Constitution. An awareness conference on laws was held for the colony residents under the auspices of the District Legal Services Authority in Budaga Jangala Colony in Wanaparthy town. She attended as the chief guest and spoke and advised that parents should become good teachers for their children and become guides for the future.

Similarly, the colony residents should be kept away from child marriages and equal opportunities should be provided to everyone regardless of gender. Similarly, the colony residents were informed about the laws on child labor and advised that all problems faced in life should be solved by increasing awareness about the laws.

The District Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, who participated in the program, said that one should utilize the free legal services provided by the District Legal Services Authority and advised to call the toll-free number 15100 for legal advice and get legal advice and get freedom from legal problems. District Legal Services Authority District Secretary V Rajani, and Chief LADCS Uttaraiah, Sakhi Legal Counselor D Krishnaiah and Wanaparthi Rural Sub Inspector Balaiah participated in the program.