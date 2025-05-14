All set for 12-day Saraswati Pushkaralu from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The stage is set for yet another auspicious congregation of faith and devotion with ‘Kaleeshwaram Triveni Saraswati Pushkaralu,’ which is going to start from Thursday. The Telangana government has made all arrangements for a successful event which comes after every 12 years.

The government expects that the 12-day spiritual event from May 15 to 26 is set to attract lakhs of devotees and has made phenomenal arrangements for them. The Saraswati Pushkaralu happens when Guru from Rishab Rashi enters into Mithuna Rashi, which happens once in 12 years. The government is making arrangements to have a 17 feet tall stone idol of Goddess Saraswati at the Sangam Point. A 100-bedded Tent City has come up at the Triveni Sangam Point in Mahadevpur mandal in Bhupalapally district. The government is making arrangements for Saraswati Aarti during the 12 day event. Priests from Kashi are invited for the Aarti, which will be a treat to watch during the night time.

Like the Rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati converge at Prayagraj, the Godavari, Pranahita and subterranean Saraswati (Antarvahini) converge at Kaleshwaram.

According to the department officials, when water is poured on the nostrils of Muktheshwara Linga, the water flows through the earth and converges with the Godavari River. With the confluence of three rivers Pranahita, Godavari and Saraswati at the place near Kaleshwaram, the Triveni Sangham is formed.

The government anticipates that lakhs of pilgrims will visit the area during the Pushkaralu festival and has allocated sufficient funds to develop basic facilities for the devotees. A team of officials led by the secretary Shailaja Ramaiyyar visited Prayagraj to study the arrangements made during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

A special mobile application Saraswati Pushkaralu 2025 and a website www.saraswatipushkaralu.com have been provided for the benefit of the devotees visiting for the Pushkaralu. The government has allocated Rs 35 crore for taking up development works including construction of ghats, temple development keeping in mind the Godavari Pushkaralu scheduled in 2026.

The Telangana government is going to organise this Saraswati Pushkaralu festival with great devotion and grandeur. Endowments Minister Konda Surekha revealed that the department has arranged all kinds of facilities on a large scale for lakhs of devotees who will come to Triveni Sangam for holy dip and spiritual worship.

She said, “Saraswati Homam, Rudra Homam and special pujas will be held every day in these Pushkaras in the presence of prominent priests.” Minister Konda Surekha urged everyone to participate in this historical festival.