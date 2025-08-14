Live
- All set for August 15 Independence Day celebrations
Wanaparthy District: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi inspected the arrangements for the 79th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday evening....
Wanaparthy District: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi inspected the arrangements for the 79th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday evening. Government Chief Whip and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy will unfurl the national flag at 9.30 am, after which the chief guest will address the people of the district. He said that arrangements should be made for the organization of cultural programs. The Collector, who inspected the arrangements being made at the Wanaparthy District IDOC premises, instructed Collectorate A. O. Bhanu Prakash to take precautionary measures to ensure that the celebrations do not face any problems even in the event of rain.
He suggested that suitable arrangements be made for students, officials and the public to watch the celebrations. The arrangements for stalls were also inspected.