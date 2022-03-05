All set for budget sessions in Telangana from March 7

All arrangements have been made for budget sessions in Telangana from March 7. The police tightened up the security at legislative assembly and made arrangements for the Chief Minister, speaker, ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other staff. Sign boards have been set up at the assembly premises and measures are being taken to not to cause inconvenience to anyone.



In the view of the budget sessions, assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy held a review meeting with legislative council protem chairman Syed Ameenul and other higher authorities. Government chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, legislative secretary Dr V Narasimha Charyulu were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that eighth session of second legislative assembly and 18th session of legislative council will begin from 7th of this month. He thanked the officers and staff for their cooperation in making the past meetings run smoothly. Officials were asked to co-operate as in previous meetings.

He asked the officials concerned to take up necessary arrangements and appropriate precautions even after the corona effect was reduced. The health officials also set up a corona testing centre. Srinivas Reddy asked the police department to provide full assistance and co-operation for the smooth conduct of the assembly and council sessions.