All set for family survey: Collector

Kothagudem: District Collector Jitesh V Patil said that the comprehensive family survey undertaken by the state government would commence on November 6. He informed training classes were held for Tahsildars, MPDOs, MPOs, mandal statistical officers, mandal special officers and municipal commissioners of the district on Wednesday.

Patil observed that the house-to-house survey would bring about a change in the lives of lakhs of people and the officials should be careful while collecting the details. As part of the survey, social, economic, educational, employment, political and caste details of households would be collected. The survey would help the government identify the problems of the people and identify the solutions. The enumerators should prepare a list of each family in the enumeration block allotted to them in a regular manner. The number of people living in each house, house number, house owner, name, ration card, Aadhaar card etc. details should be entered in the form.

As soon as the house survey is completed, a sticker containing the details should be pasted on the wall of the house.During the enumeration, people should be informed that the information collected from the head of the family would be kept confidential. The staff was instructed not to share the entered data with anyone under any circumstances.