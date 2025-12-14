All set for second phase of GP polls today

Hanumakonda: Warangal Police Commissioner Sun Preet Singh stated that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the second phase of the Gram Panchayat elections. On Saturday, in connection with the second phase of Gram Panchayat elections, the Police Commissioner, along with officials, visited the ballot paper distribution centres set up at the mandal headquarters of Geesugonda, Sangem, and Ainavolu.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, the Police Commissioner said that for the second phase of elections scheduled to be held Sunday; heavy security has been deployed at polling stations with a total of 1,894 police personnel.

He informed that police surveillance has been intensified in sensitive areas to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the second phase of Panchayat elections across various mandals under the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits. To prevent any untoward incidents at polling stations, around 2,000 police personnel are being deployed.

The security force includes three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), five Additional DCPs, ACPs, 18 Inspectors, 32 Sub-Inspectors (SIs), 120 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 333 Head Constables, 1,133 Constables, and 258 Home Guards, along with District Guards and Bomb Disposal Squad personnel, who will be on election duty.

The Police Commissioner further stated that a Special Training Force has been deployed under the supervision of an Additional DCP-level officer during the elections. For every mandal where elections are being conducted, an ACP-level officer has been appointed as in-charge. Route mobile teams and shadow parties have also been arranged. At each polling station, one SI or ASI along with Head Constables, Constables, and Home Guards will be on duty.

“During the vote counting process, special security arrangements will be made at the counting centres, and mobile parties will continuously patrol the areas,” he added.

The Police Commissioner warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the election process.

He appealed to the public to provide information to the police about any individuals or activities that may hinder the conduct of the elections.