All set to obtain GI tag for Balanagar Custard Apple

Hyderabad: A day ahead of the State government celebrating farmers’ meet in Mahbubnagar which will be addressed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticulture University (SKLTHU) has announced that it is all set to bid for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Balanagar custard apple variety.

Speaking to Hans India, Dr Pidigam Saidaiah, principal researcher on the Balanagar custard apple variety of Balanagar said, “We have been conducting extensive studies since July this year, by visiting villages and mandals to gather farmers on the characteristics of the Balanagar variety”.

The research team has been assessing the area of cultivation, historical background, publications and evidence of the fruit, apart from collecting the DNA samples with the nutrients and other characteristics in the variety. They are also creating awareness among the farmers on the importance and benefits of obtaining a GI tag.

The unique characteristics of the Balanagar custard apple variety, which grows naturally in the forests of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district also provides good income to the farmers through commercial cultivation. Sensing its potential, SKLTHU has undertaken extensive studies, surveys and data collection with the financial assistance of NABARD for GI registration. Telangana NABARD Regional Office provided financial assistance of Rs. 12.7 lakh for the project, said SKLTHU vice-chancellor Dr Danda Rajireddy.

B Uday Bhaskar, Chief General Manager of NABARD Telangana Regional Office said thousands of people are getting employment by collecting these Balanagar custard apples in the months of September, October and November.

About 10,000 people get directly employed and another 20,000 get indirect job opportunities. Local business sources say that a total of about Rs 10 crore of business is done in 45 days based on Balanagar custard apple alone.

Characteristics

The Balanagar variety has the capacity to yield 8 to 10 kg of fruits per tree, with a maximum yield of 15-20 kg. The average weight of each fruit is 339 gm, and the weight ranges from 278 gm to 486 gm. The pulp weighs 170 gm. Each fruit contains about 54 seeds with a weight of 22 gm.

A nutrient mine

Contains 29.57% of energy-giving carbohydrates, 5.23% crude protein, 5.75% crude fibre, 1.2% crude fat, and 19.42% ascorbic acid. These values are highest when compared with other varieties.

Boost for exports

Currently, the fruit is mainly exported to major cities like Vizianagaram and Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Nagpur, and New Delhi. GI tag will help in exporting the Balanagar Custard Apple to other countries.