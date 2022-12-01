All ULBs to have master plans soon

Hyderabad: Telangana State government is gearing up to enforce the 'master plans' in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) by this December in the State. Telangana has a total of 142 Municipal Corporations, including the newly formed ones. Of these, 74 municipalities have the master plans approved and implemented.

8 master plans for Mahabubabad, Andol Jogipet, Kolhapur, Nagar Kurnool, Achampet, Satthupalli, Bhupalapalli and Devarakonda have been prepared and submitted to the government for approval. 15 master plans have been prepared and are ready to be sent for government approval. Similarly, the preparations of 45 master plans are under progress.

All the draft master plans will also be submitted to the government and will get approved by December, without any delay. These master plans have been prepared in a methodical manner with advanced technology through "Geographical Technology System", this system makes it easy for people to obtain permissions and know their land-use details.

As a part of the master plan design, satellite images are first collected from the National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA) and maps with survey number details are taken from the Revenue Department. The City is thoroughly surveyed by expert urban planners and the details of existing roads, as well as land use details such as residential, commercial etc. are also incorporated.

The developmental details of the City will be collected from 21 different government departments and a draft master plan will be prepared to be sent to the government for approval, only after taking into account of all the suggestions received by holding stakeholder meetings in stages after comprehensive information collection.

Currently, 54 master plans are being prepared by the National Institute of Urban Management and Directorates of Rural and Town Planning Department. Similarly, 10 master plans under Amrit Scheme and another 20 master plans under Telangana Municipal Development Plan are being prepared.