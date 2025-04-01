Alleged gang rape near Urkonda Anjenyaswamy temple creates flutter Jadcherla MLA vows all necessary help to the victim

Mahabubnagar: With the recent incident of a gang rape coming to light in Urkonda mandal of Jadcherla constituency, the Congress MLA from Jadcherla, Janampally Anirudh Reddy, has vowed to stand by the victim providing all necessary medical and legal support and promised to take stringent action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

While addressing a press briefing on the incident on Tuesday in Urkonda, the MLA said it is unfortunate that such an incident had allegedly happened near the famous Anjeneya swamy temple. He stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had also taken cognizance of the incident and assured full support to the victim. He also emphasized that strict action would be taken against all accused, regardless of their political affiliations.

Going into the details, it is alleged that a married women, who had come to the Anjeneya Temple, had stayed during the night. However, it is learnt that the women was later taken away by 8 men and forcefully gang raped her and left her at the temple. Soon after which the victim lodged a police complaint and arrested all the culprits involved in the incident. Following the shocking incident, MLA Anirudh Reddy visited the site on Tuesday, met with temple authorities and police officials, and later addressed the media.

According to Reddy, there are eight accused in the case, among who six are allegedly associated with BRS and two with BJP. However, he stressed that such heinous acts should not be linked to politics and that leaders from all parties are demanding strict punishment for the culprits.

Some reports have claimed that the incident occurred within the temple premises, but Reddy dismissed this as misinformation, clarifying that the crime scene is far from the temple and does not belong to temple land. However, given the temple's significance, he emphasized the need for improved security measures, including enhanced lighting and fencing around the premises.

Reddy assured that he would speak with local police officials to ensure continuous security at the temple, as currently, police presence is only available on Saturdays when devotees gather in large numbers.

Reddy confirmed that he had spoken with Nagarkurnool District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad, assuring him of complete freedom to take action against the accused, without any political pressure.

While responding to media queries, Reddy refrained from disclosing sensitive case details, citing the victim’s well-being and humanitarian concerns. He also mentioned that such incidents had occurred before, but victims were too afraid to come forward.

Furthermore, he highlighted the growing issue of substance abuse among youth, stating that all accused in this case are below 25 years of age. The government is committed to eliminating drug abuse and urges people to report drug-related activities to aid enforcement efforts.

Reddy also revealed that a temporary temple staff member suspected of involvement in the crime has already been dismissed from service. He acknowledged that corruption at the temple had decreased significantly under the new administration, with CCTV cameras being installed only after the appointment of the latest governing body.