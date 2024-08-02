Alphores students excel in Olympiad

Karimnagar: Alphores E-Techno School, in Karimnagar, has achieved a remarkable feat in the International General Knowledge Olympiad and Social Olympiad conducted by SOF (Science Olympiad Foundation). The school’s students won cash prizes and medals in these competitions.

Dr. V. Narendra Reddy, Chairman of Alphores Educational Institutions, congratulated the students on their achievement and emphasized the importance of social awareness and general knowledge for students. He encouraged them to participate in various competitions to gain recognition and excel in their lives.