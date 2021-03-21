Amangal: RSS, BJP seek action against IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar

Amangal: The BJP and RSS leaders and activists demanded that the government take action against IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar for polluting the minds of students by teaching anti-Hindu ideologies to those who were studying in government gurukul schools. They staged a protest against Praveen Kumar in Amangal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP and RSS leaders said SWAERO was set up specifically to target students and thereby instil anti-Hinduism in the minds of students.

They asked the police to take action against Praveen Kumar for simultaneously inciting religious hatred. They also alleged that anti-Hindu ideologies were being taught to young children in government-run gurukul schools under the name SWAERO as part of a conspiracy to divide Dalit Hindus into Christians.

They urged the government to immediately abolish the SWAERO organisation, "which was poisoning children", and take strict action against Praveen Kumar.

Amanagal Municipality Chairman Rampal Nayak, Vice Chairman Durgaiah, councillors Chenna Kesavulu, Laxman, Narasimha, Srisailam, Srikanth Singh, Ramulu, Vijay Krishna, RSS leaders Bavandla Anjaiah, Donthu Viswanatham, Narasimha, Amanagal BJP mandal president Laxman Rao, Municipality BJP convener Shaker and others participated in the protest.